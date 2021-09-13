Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,190 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

ORTX stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

