Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 287.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $154.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day moving average is $148.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

