Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

