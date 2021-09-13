Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,902 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $107,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 322,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after acquiring an additional 276,921 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

