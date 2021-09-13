Sei Investments Co. Takes $4.88 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,646 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $18,893,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $14,845,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

