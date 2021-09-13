Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) CFO Sells $24,498.90 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) CFO Fay Devriese sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $24,498.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SGRP stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. SPAR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.