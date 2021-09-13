Insider Buying: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Buys $14,333.85 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius bought 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

