Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hubbell by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $192.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.22. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

