Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $999.65 Million

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to report $999.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $999.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $809.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $38,000.

AAWW stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.