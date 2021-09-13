iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.04 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

