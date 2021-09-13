Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $79,451,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after buying an additional 14,665,460 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after buying an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,880,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.41 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

