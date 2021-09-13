The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after buying an additional 592,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 455,678 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 249.0% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 396,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 282,814 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

