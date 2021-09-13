Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,486 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 50,967 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $145.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

