Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,024.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

