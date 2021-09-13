Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $86.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

