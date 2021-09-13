Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 7,712 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $2,460,072. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $179.30 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.73 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.54. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.