Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 41.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 85,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $7.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.34. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

