Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $131,000 Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HNI by 64.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of HNI by 72.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 69.7% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HNI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth $854,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $35.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

