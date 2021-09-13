Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,197 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4,206.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Envista by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.