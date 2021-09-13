Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 13,098.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.