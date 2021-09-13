McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

