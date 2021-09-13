PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z stock opened at $91.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

