Swiss National Bank Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

IIPR stock opened at $234.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $253.61. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day moving average of $197.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,547 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

