Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

