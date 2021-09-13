ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

