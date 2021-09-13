Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $218,186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $47,665,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $173.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

