Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Welltower by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after buying an additional 387,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

