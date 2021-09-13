Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $280.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

