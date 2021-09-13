Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSU opened at $280.00 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

