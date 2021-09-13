Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

