PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 56.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

