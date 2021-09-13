Arizona State Retirement System Sells 579 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Bank were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 11.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.