Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 332.6% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 44,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $14,975,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHIL opened at $177.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.28 and its 200 day moving average is $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.55 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

