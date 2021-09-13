Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 459,928 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 198,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

