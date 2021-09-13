Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after buying an additional 1,807,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after buying an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after buying an additional 835,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after buying an additional 761,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

NYSE:RCI opened at $47.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.