Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $55,000 Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $2,433,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IS shares. William Blair initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

NYSE IS opened at $11.51 on Monday. ironSource Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

