Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJK. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter worth $7,363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 167.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 83,349 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $52.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $57.41.

