Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJK. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter worth $7,363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 167.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 83,349 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $52.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $57.41.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.