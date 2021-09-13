Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $38,321.43 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $38,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $281.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.28. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $12,024,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

