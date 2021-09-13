Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $38,321.43 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $38,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $281.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.28. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $12,024,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
