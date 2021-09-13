Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $219.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.31. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 598,449 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,488,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NNBR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

