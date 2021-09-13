Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 89 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU opened at $123.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

