Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 172,120 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

