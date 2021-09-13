American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 88,357 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 6.55.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.