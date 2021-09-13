Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,412 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Steelcase worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $3,311,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Steelcase by 191.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,110 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Steelcase by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

