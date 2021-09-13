American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 281.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.