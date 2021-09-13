Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 76,723 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,723 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Cytokinetics worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $2,414,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $106,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,581 shares of company stock worth $1,092,266. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $29.52 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

