Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for OceanaGold (OGC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OceanaGold (TSE: OGC):

9/10/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – OceanaGold was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$3.25. They now have an “ouperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – OceanaGold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – OceanaGold had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.55. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. OceanaGold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.26.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

