Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 132,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

BHF stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

