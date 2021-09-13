Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIL opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

