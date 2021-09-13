Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of TRIL opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96.
Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
