Head-To-Head Review: Agora (NASDAQ:API) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Agora (NASDAQ:API) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Domo alerts:

This table compares Domo and Agora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $210.18 million 11.70 -$84.63 million ($2.89) -26.87 Agora $133.56 million 24.79 -$3.12 million ($3.02) -10.35

Agora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Domo and Agora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83 Agora 0 0 5 0 3.00

Domo currently has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%. Agora has a consensus target price of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 81.22%. Given Agora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than Domo.

Risk and Volatility

Domo has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -35.21% N/A -40.96% Agora -26.72% -5.06% -4.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Agora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agora beats Domo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.