HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 32,216 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 457.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $80.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $92.28.

